Lamar-Delta Chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association
The Lamar-Delta Chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association met Sept. 23 in the Paris Junior College ballroom for its monthly program and lunch. The meeting was opened with a greeting from the president, Mary Snell. She welcomed 21 new members.
Members that were military veterans were asked to lead the group in the pledge to the flags of the United States and Texas. Snell then introduced and welcomed many guests from other local units.
Snell introduced Rep. Gary VanDeaver. He spoke on the legislation that was being considered to help teachers that had worked part-time jobs and paid into Social Security.
Shelia Daughtrey introduced the key speaker, Tim Lee, director of the TRTA office and legislative program, who spoke to the group on the topic WEP, Windfall Elimination Provision, which affects many teachers that have held additional part-time jobs and paid into Social Security.
Paul Payne introduced the next speaker, Jason Ross, Rep. John Ratcliffe’s district director, who told members that Rep. Ratcliffe supported their fight for change in the WEP and other issues facing educators.
Snell extended her sympathies to families of members Daphne Downs and Alden George for their loss. Also, to Sue and Steve Harrell for the loss of their daughter, Kelly Mata, and Mary L. Irwin Jackson for the loss of her daughter, Robyn Jackson.
Many thanks to Sandy Lassiter for the wonderful yearbooks. The special cover is in honor of Roxton ISD, which consolidated with Chisum ISD at the conclusion of the 2018-19 year.
Members are reminded to turn in their volunteer hours. The meeting was closed with the singing of God Bless America, led by Carol Rooks and Gary McCain.
The next meeting will be Oct. 28.
Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The George Washington Stell Chapter, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, met Oct. 12 at Paris Golf & Country Club for brunch, a business meeting and a program with seven women in attendance, including Tommie Regan, Jan Jenkins, Emily Kirkman, Diane Erwin, Nancy Nance, Ruth Ashmore and Shirley Smith.
The chaplain, Nance, voiced the invocation and the group said the pledges to the American flag and the Texas flag, after which they were served brunch.
Smith read the minutes and Erwin gave the treasury report.
The program was on patriotic music.
There being no other business, the group was dismissed.
Tempo Music Club
Tempo Music Club members met in the home of Sue Baker on Sept. 20.
President Judy Daniels brought the meeting to order and led those present in reciting the Collect. She welcomed back Eleanor Chapman, a long-time previous member, returning to active membership. Also welcomed was visitor Barbara Isaacs, friend of Joyce Brunson Mills. Others present were Barbara Adamson, Jackie Alsobrook, Pat Bazzani, Susan Dodd, Janyce Draper, Patsy Elliott, Dolores Guillion and Jean Somoza.
Previous meeting minutes were not read due to the absence of the secretary and no treasurer’s report given due to her absence. Daniels reminded members dues were due and should be paid at next month’s meeting.
Correspondence was read by Daniels, which included a “thank you” note from Ginna Bowman and an announcement from Pat Books tendering her resignation from the club.
An inquiry was made about all previous correspondence, minutes, etc. It was explained all were in safe keeping at the Paris Junior College library archives.
New business was a presentation of the club’s new by-laws for each member to review. At the next meeting they will be discussed and voted upon.
A couple of meetings needing assistance was resolved by volunteers.
A short program on “Barry Manilow, Singer,” was presented by Baker. Chapman assisted her on the piano.
The meeting was adjourned to iced tea and cobbler, served by the hostess and co-hostess, Gullion.
