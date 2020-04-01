Without the ability to test symptomatic people for Covid-19, the Paris-Lamar County Health District has no way of knowing how many Lamar County residents are infected with SARS-CoV-2. So, to be on the safe side, it's asking those who call and say they don't feel well to self-quarantine, officials said.
As of Wednesday evening, 175 residents were under Health District orders to quarantine at home, a number that Paris Mayor Steve Clifford in a Facebook post said was nearly doubling every four days. In his post, Clifford acknowledged that "many of these people are not infected with the virus, but many almost certainly are." However, he added, "the rate of new infections in Lamar County is very likely paralleling the rate of people being placed in quarantine by the health department."
"If this is the case, then we are currently experiencing exponential spread of the virus in our community," he wrote. "The graph suggests that the number of infections is doubling every four days. We MUST slow down the spread of this virus or we run the risk of overwhelming our medical facilities within a few weeks."
Except that's not an accurate reflection of Covid-19's spread in the county because limited testing capability means officials can't know. Health District director Gina Prestridge said the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 4/5 lab in Tyler has run out of reagent, and there's no telling when it will get the supplies it needs to test again.
"All these labs are just inundated and resources are so slim, but they're working diligently and they will be the first to know when things are open to test again. And I will be the first in line to be able to do that," she said in a phone interview shortly after the mayor's post.
That 175 people have been asked to quarantine is a positive thing, Prestridge said, because it shows that the Health District is being proactive in a situation that's "like flying a plane blindfolded."
"The people that he's referring to in that graph ... are people that have called the health department not feeling well, symptomatic, having issues that they just don't feel well, and we have recommended them to self-quarantine for 14 days for the safety of people they work with, for their families, for themselves," she said. "We're still in flu season. It could be influenza, this could be sinus infection, but to be safe as we possibly can, if these people are calling me, and they have fever and they don't feel well, we're saying stay in your house. That is to protect our community."
As of March 31, the Health District had tested 20 people, according to the Lamar County Covid-19 Joint Information Center. Two of the three positive tests officials reported were completed by the district. The third was done by a private physician, Prestridge said.
Specimens are being accepted at private labs, she said, acknowledging the number of locally available tests remains “minimal.” She previously said the health district is unaware of how many specimens private providers have sent for testing, though they are required to report any confirmed Covid-19 cases to district officials.
Worldwide, more than 900,000 people have been infected and over 45,000 have died, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, though the real figures are believed to be much higher because of testing shortages, differences in counting the dead and large numbers of mild cases that have gone unreported, according to The Associated Press.
The U.S. recorded about 210,000 infections and about 4,600 deaths, with New York City accounting for about 1 out of 4 dead.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Prestridge urges those with fever, cold or flu symptoms to stay home and call their primary care physician for advice. Those with severe, rapid progression of shortness of breath should alert an emergency room so they can prepare to isolate the patient.
Clifford reminded residents they should not gather in groups larger than 10; should stay at least 6 feet away from others; and only leave home to visit essential businesses like grocery stores, and only to send one person from the household.
"Please do not congregate together in places like churches, auditoriums or other public or private areas," he wrote. "Parents, keep your children at home. Do not allow them to congregate with their friends.
"For too many people, this pandemic hasn’t seemed real. It is very real, and its effect will very soon be felt in our community. Please take appropriate precautions and everyone please be safe."
