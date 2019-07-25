Officers said they arrested Antonio Dewayne Parker, 29, of Paris, in the 3700 block of Northeast Loop 286 at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday.
After responding to a welfare concern, officers said they found Parker had an outstanding Lamar County felony warrant charging him with unlawful delivering or manufacturing a simulated controlled substance.
Police said Parker will be taken to Lamar County Jail today.
Police investigate potential electronic, pistol burglaries
Paris police are investigating a residential burglary in the 700 block of West Campbell Street.
Officers said they met with a residential burglary complainant at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday, where the complainant reported someone broke in and stole several electronics.
The complainant said they had not been at the residence in about a month. Officers said entry was possibly made through a broken window. The incident is under investigation.
Police also said they responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of Polk Street at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday.
The complainant there reported they left for work earlier in the day and upon arriving back home, found someone broke a window to enter the home. The complainant reported several pistols missing, along with a case that contained foreign coins.
The investigation continues.
Service calls: Paris police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested seven people Wednesday.
