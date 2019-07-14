The Sixth District Court of Appeals has denied the appeal of Marissa Ann Flowers, 43, of Blossom, of an eight-year prison sentence, according to an opinion released Thursday by the Texarkana court.
In November 2018, Flowers pleaded guilty to four counts of credit card abuse of the elderly, and Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwell probated a 10-year sentence to five years community service and ordered her to pay a $500 fine along with restitution, court costs and attorney fees.
He revoked the probated sentence in March, and sentenced her to eight years in prison.
The Texarkana court ruled sufficient evidence supports the lower court’s finding that Flowers violated four terms and conditions of community supervision including possession and consumption of methamphetamine, consumption of alcohol and failure to report to a Substance Abuse Felony Punishment facility.
Because of a mistake in court records, which indicated Flowers pleaded true to only three of the four terms and conditions when she pleaded true to all four, the Texarkana court ordered the record be corrected.
Flowers remains in Lamar County Jail, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.