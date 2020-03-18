BONHAM — Fannin County officials on Wednesday confirmed a single known case of COVID-19 in the county, saying a 64-year-old man in Bonham had tested positive for the disease.
Fannin County Clerk Tammy Biggar, reading from a statement, said the man is quarantined at home with one other family member. She said his case is not connected with any other known cases of the coronavirus in North Texas.
“There are no other confirmed cases within Fannin County at this time,” she said, confirming that officials do not know how the man contracted the disease.
Dr. James Froelich III, the county’s public health authority, said the man saw doctors last Thursday, and it took several days to receive the results of the coronavirus test. He said the man was not hospitalized for his symptoms, and that he was doing “excellent.” The illness was brief, Froelich said, and the man “was aware of it almost immediately.”
He declined to provide further detail about the case, citing “stringent” state rules about what information can be discussed.
Froelich reiterated that testing is available in the county, but there are firm guidelines as to who qualifies for a test.
“This is a good, fast, cold slap in the face of the people who said this isn’t going to happen. We know it’s going to happen. Whether our reaction is over the top or not enough or just right, it’s going to be judged in the future. I think we are very prepared,” Froelich said.
Fannin County Judge Randy Moore on Tuesday declared a state of disaster and public health emergency for Fannin County. At the time of the declaration, officials said there were no confirmed cases in the county.
The declaration and Fannin County’s “Response and Continuity of Operations Plan” is available with this story online and at co.fannin.tx.us/.
Biggar said all county offices are open, and commissioners will review the proclamation every Tuesday they meet. She also reiterated steps the public should take if anyone suspects they have the virus, such as calling their doctor before showing up and to quarantine at home.
