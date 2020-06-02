Benny Plata tendered his resignation today during a noon video conference meeting of Paris City Council.
“I really care about the city I serve, and I was responding to one person berating America,” Plata said during the emergency meeting called earlier in the day by Paris Mayor Steve Clifford to censure Plata about a comment made on social media.
The comment made was a response to a post in which Plata wrote: “"Why don't you leave America if it's so bad," according to Mayor Steve Clifford.
Sworn in as a councilor at a May 11 meeting, the council on March 26 declared Plata winner of the District 3 place as the sole candidate for the position. A former councilor, Plata entered the council race following the resignation of Billy Trenado, who resigned due to health issues.
“I’m interested in helping where I can,” Plata said in January. “I don’t have a big agenda. I always like to help the community when I can.”
Plata said he wants to continue the work Trenado began.
“I wanted to get back and wrap up what he started,” Plata said. Initiatives will include bringing in more businesses and improving quality of life for minorities, Plata said.
See updates of this site and the Thursday edition of The Paris News for a more detailed account of this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.