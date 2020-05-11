City antibody testing will begin next week as a result of action taken earlier tonight by Paris City Council.
As recommended by Paris Mayor Steve Clifford, tests will be scheduled beginning May 19 in the parking lot of Justiss Elementary.
More information will be available in the Tuesday printed edition of The Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.