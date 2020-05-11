Volunteers at Testing Center
Volunteers prick the finger of a test subject Thursday during a 20-test Covid-19 test run of the City of Paris’s antibody test kits at Justiss Elementary School. Plans are to roll out public testing this week with registration available online or by phone call.

 By Klark Byrd

City antibody testing will begin next week as a result of action taken earlier tonight by Paris City Council.

As recommended by Paris Mayor Steve Clifford, tests will be scheduled beginning May 19 in the parking lot of Justiss Elementary.

More information will be available in the Tuesday printed edition of The Paris News.

