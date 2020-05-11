Each resident and staffer at a Texas nursing home will be tested for the novel coronavirus, a spokesman for Gov. Greg Abbott told the Texas Tribune.
Abbott has directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of State Health Services to ensure the widespread testing, the spokesman, John Wittman, said Monday.
There have been more than 300 deaths in care centers, though the state has not named the facilities in which those deaths occurred. In Texas, more than 40% of the state’s coronavirus deaths are linked to long-term care facilities, according to a Tribune analysis. Health authorities have yet to reveal the total number of infections across care centers.
