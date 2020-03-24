After 3 p.m., Lamar County commissioners passed a resolution to control and prevent the spread of the COVID-19, also called the coronavirus, of the health, safety and welfare of the the community and its citizens.
This builds on the declaration made last week, where the county declared a state of disaster. On Monday, the commissioners expanded the disaster declaration from seven days to 30, so it runs through April 25. This resolution expands the original one and gives more detail to area businesses such as bingo parlors, grocery stores, venues and restaurants about how to handle the pandemic.
Judge Brandon Bell released this statement:
"At the recommendation of the Lamar County Health Department, the Lamar County Commissioners Court has passed a resolution strongly urging citizens of Lamar County to impose certain restrictions on themselves in an effort to avert a local health disaster and to avoid more restrictions by State and Local Authorities. Ordering restrictions on commercial activity or assembly is not taken lightly and certainly not a measure I would consider absent a clear threat to the health and safety of our citizens. But the warnings and recommendations of local health professionals and state and local emergency management professionals cannot be ignored. Testing for the coronavirus continues to be in short supply. Without an accurate test for the virus, the local health authorities have monitored the number of key signs and symptoms regarding the virus in an effort to assess the threat with as much accuracy as possible. The Resolution Passed by an emergency meeting of the Lamar County Commissioners Court is an effort to stay ahead of the virus.
Because of the limited number of tests available, it is impossible to know the degree of community transmission at this time. Because of this, more restrictive measures should be taken. The goal is to limit the number of close gatherings to the extent possible. I encourage you to read the Resolution carefully. It is important to note that all essential business will remain open. While grocery stores and other low-risk or essential businesses will remain open, it is important to note that this order is intended to limit close personal encounters.
Please note that large gatherings are strongly discouraged. Churches that have the capability of providing service via audio and video should conduct service in that manner. In any event, social distancing is highly recommended. If you are showing symptoms of fever or respiratory illness, please consider the health of others when traveling outside of your home. Everyone should follow guidance from the Health Department.
"As I stated before, Lamar County residents have shown a great deal of patience and calm during this situation. It makes me extremely proud and I have no doubt that will continue. Your continued prayers are greatly appreciated. Thank you.?
For more information, see tomorrow's paper for the full resolution.
