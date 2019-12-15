The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court has scheduled a special-called meeting Monday at 9 a.m. at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N, Main St., to approve the bid for sale of certain struck-off properties.
Also on the agenda, the commissioners will consider a contract with Professional Business Systems to upgrade to a newer copier for the Lamar County Extension Office.
The commissioners will also receive a certificate of participation showing tax assessor Haskell Maroney has completed the necessary hours of educational training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.