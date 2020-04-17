Texas schools will remain closed through the remainder of the school year, Gov. Greg Abbott announced today.
The decision affects all schools public, private and higher education, he said. Teachers will be allowed in their classrooms to conduct administrative duties or virtual education through distance learning practices. Students in the Red River Valley have been out of school since spring break in March, and many have been completing at-home education via online or paper packet studies.
The governor also outlined steps to reopen the Texas economy, including allowing retailers to conduct retail-to-go sales similar to restaurant take-out or delivery starting April 24; opening state parks on Monday; and on Wednesday relaxing restrictions on medical procedures that were put in place as part of the state's effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus and to ensure the health care system was not overwhelmed.
Visitors to state parks will be required to wear facial coverings and must maintain at least six feet of distance to anyone not in their household, he said. Gatherings will be limited to no more than five people.
The governor said that while restrictions on medical procedures, like a diagnostic test for suspected cancer, will be loosened, there will be enhanced standards for nursing homes and assisted living centers. The state will require infection control policies and minimized movement of staff between such facilities.
Abbott's executive order creates a "strike force" that includes Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Attorney General Ken Paxton, State Comptroller Glen Hegar and "a team of nationally recognized medical advisors" that will lead the rollout of the state's plan. Their decisions will be led by data and doctors, he said.
"We will be getting input from medical professionals as well as business and community leaders to determine the safe and sure way to reopen business in Texas without spurring the spread of the coronavirus," Abbott said.
The governor expects to have a revised plan ready to go April 27 that will consider standards to protect the state's vulnerable residents while allowing increased interactions, that will outline what practices are safe for employers to use and that will consider the possibility of opening venues like restaurants, movie theaters and gathering places that can provide distancing practices. An expansion in allowed elective surgeries is also on the table.
"The new plans will be based on how well contained Covid-19 is in the state of Texas," he said.
More openings will be announced in May when it's determined the infection rate continues to decline and that hospital capacity remains available, Abbott said.
