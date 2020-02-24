MUSTANGS CHISUM

2019: 14-13-1, 7-5 DISTRICT RETURNING PLAYERS: 6 PLAYERS TO WATCH: KALEB BALL, SR.; LEVI WEEMS, JR.; KENYON FORTNER, SR.; LAYN HALL, SR.
The Chisum Mustangs baseball team has been getting progressively better in recent years. This year, head coach Zach Millsap hopes his team can take a big step forward and make a deep run through the playoffs.
"Making the playoffs was a goal we'd had in mind for a long time and we did it two years ago," Millsap said. "Then we took another step last year by winning one of those playoff games. So we're getting where we want to be and where we need to be. These guys are hungry. They're ready to go out and prove themselves and win."
This year, Millsap said, the bar is set high, and the team's goal is to be district champions and win the first round of the playoffs.
"It'll be a challenge, but I think it's one we're up to," he said. "Now we need to go and work hard and achieve that."
The team will shine on the mound, with a number of reliable starting and relief pitchers, and senior Kaleb Ball providing leadership at the catcher position behind the plate.
"Levi Weems is a pitcher who I think went 7-1 for us last year," Millsap said. "He can be a difference maker for us."
Millsap also pointed to Lane Hall, a pitcher who is making the jump from junior varsity to varsity this season.
There are some question marks for the team, though, including third base. Last year, standout player Trey Good held the position down, but his graduation has left a hole that needs to be filled.
Several players will provide the Mustangs with veteran leadership not just on the field but off it, including Ball, Weems and more.
"It's nice to know I'm one that they're going to be looking at, and it means I'm going to have to work even harder in practice and games," Ball said.
"I'm excited to see our identity and who we are as a team, because it changes every year as you get new players and lose guys," Millsap said. "I'm just ready to play some baseball."
