Children ages 4 through those who have completed fourth grade will gather tonight beginning at 6 p.m. for a spirited experience at Christian Fellowship Church’s Power Up Vacation Bible Experience, at 3410 N. Main St. in Paris.
“It’s a different kind of vacation Bible school because kids will be challenged to raise their game because knowing God and trusting in Jesus fills each of us with the fruit of the spirit,” the church’s website at cfparis.church states.
“We are calling it a Vacation Bible Experience,” Associate Pastor Brandon Farr said. “We want kids to have a good experience with Jesus.”
With a Power Up theme, Farr said the entire building is decorated with a video theme to encourage children to “power up” with Jesus.
“All your traditional Bible school experiences will be a part of what we are doing — music, crafts, Bible stories and games in our gymnasium,” Farr said.
Parents are encouraged to bring their children and fill out a registration form before leaving.
