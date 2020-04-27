Texas's virtual stay at home order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott last month to slow the spread of Covid-19 will be allowed to expire on Thursday as planned.
Abbott made the announcement this afternoon while discussing the rollout of business openings aimed at getting Texans back to work. More than 1.9 million unemployment benefit applications have been made since nonessential businesses were closed under the governor's executive order, and more than 1.6 million applications have been processed. Abbott said the state has paid more than $2 billion in unemployment benefits.
The state's new infection rate has leveled out, Abbott said, adding the number of recovered patients will soon surpass the number of active cases. That's attributed to people following social distancing and other guidelines, like wearing facial coverings in public, issued to slow the virus's spread.
Because of that, business will be allowed to reopen albeit with occupancy limits and by enforcing the guidelines. There will be a rollout of openings rather than a throwing open of doors to reduce the chances of a second wave, the governor said.
"There's a reason that all businesses in Texas cannot open all at once," Abbott said. "We've already seen precautionary tales of what can happen when things reopen. There have been reports that China is now having new outbreaks. Singapore is having a second wave that's bigger than its first wave. There's coronavirus expansion in places like Hong Kong and Japan."
Phase 1 of the opening begins Friday, and includes the reopening of all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls with occupancy limited to 25%. Museums and libraries also may open by abiding by the occupancy limit, although hands-on exhibits must remain closed. Sole proprietors may return to work. Churches, which were allowed under the executive order to stay open, may increase their capacity. All licensed health care professionals may return to work with fewer restrictions, and hospitals are required to reserve 15% of their capacity for Covid-19 patients.
"This is a proven business strategy, it's exactly the type of practice successfully used by H-E-B and Home Depot," Abbott said, adding that reopenings are optional, not required. "The extent to which this order opens up businesses in Texas supersedes all local orders."
Outdoor sports involving no more than four participants together at one time also are allowed under Phase 1. That includes golf and tennis, Abbott said.
Not included in Friday's reopening are certain businesses, including barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms. Abbott hopes to include those business by mid-May.
If Covid-19 cases do not spike, the state will move onto Phase 2, which increases occupancy capacity to 50%.
Paris Mayor Pro Tem Paula Paula Portugal expressed concern for Paris after watching Abbott's press conference.
"It comes at a bad time for Paris because of the unfortunate Covid-19 cases in our local nursing home," Portugal said. "While it may be OK for other parts of Texas, it is not good in Paris."
Portugal said she understands the need to get the Texas economy going again and understands the governor's executive order is now law.
"The city can't impose any restrictions that supersede his orders," Portugal said.
Portugal will join the mayor and other council members at 5:30 p.m. for a Paris City Council meeting during which the recent coronavirus outbreak and the governor's orders are to be discussed. The public can listen in on ZOOM with Meeting ID: 865 8085 6215 with Password: 265314
When reached for comment immediately after the governor's press conference, Mayor Steve Clifford said he and City Manager Grayson Path were meeting and had missed the governor's announcement. He deferred comment for the moment to the mayor pro tem.
Abbott's announcement Monday came as the number of coronavirus cases in Texas reached at least 25,297, including 663 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Over 80% of Texas' 254 counties — 205 — are reporting cases, The Texas Tribune reported.
At the same time, the DSHS numbers show there have been 290,517 tests done in Texas.
Staff writer Mary Madewell contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.