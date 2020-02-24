PATRIOTS PRAIRILAND

2019: 14-13, 7-5 DISTRICT RETURNING PLAYERS: 4 PLAYERS TO WATCH: CADE GORDON, SR.; BLAKE BALLARD, JR.; CALEB JAMESON, SOPH.; ELI ROLEN, JR.; BRYLEE GALLOWAY, JR.
The Prairiland Patriots were an experienced, senior-heavy team last year. As such, this year's team is shaping up to be much younger, with several positions up in the air. Despite this, the team is optimistic for the coming season.
"We do have some returners, but pretty much every spot on the field is going to see somebody that hadn't played there last year," Prairiland head coach Chris Peacock said. "So you're pretty much going to see a new team across the diamond." Even though there are returning players, Peacock said, almost every position is open for new players to potentially earn a spot in the rotation.
"Being inexperienced is going to allow us to try different combinations and see what things work the best," he said.
The roster is also significantly smaller this year, with roughly 12 varsity players on the team, as opposed to 18 that were on the Patriots squad last year. Having the smaller roster works well for the inexperienced group, Peacock said, as it becomes easier to give players opportunities to prove themselves.
"The more players you have, the harder it is to mix and match and give everyone an opportunity," he said. "This year, I see us mixing and matching a lot more."
When asked where he expects the Patriots to excel, Peacock pointed to pitching and defense.
"I feel really confident with how we'll be on the mound this year," he said. "For me, the biggest question mark is how we're going to be able to swing the bat. But I'm really excited about our pitching staff."
On the mound, Peacock said he expects to see big seasons from Caleb Jameson, Cade Gordon, Corbin Watson and Blake Ballard.
In addition to pitching, Gordon also plays several infield positions.
"When I'm out there, the big thing is to focus on the ball when I field it and a good, quick throw," he said. "I'm ready to see what we got. We lost a lot of people, but we've got a lot of young kids who I've seen play and heard a lot about. I think they'll be pretty good, and I like a good challenge."
