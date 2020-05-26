A 74-year-old female becane the 10th Covid-19 death in Lamar County, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
Of the deaths, eight are associated with Paris Health Care Center and two are unrelated, health district director Gina Prestridge said.
Two additional confirmed cases, a 23-year-old female and a 61-year old male bring the total number of cases since testing began in March to 136, seven travel related and 129 community spread..
Forty six positive cases have recovered.
A breakdown by age and gender follows:
- 10-19: 2 males, 2 female
- 20-29: 3 males, 11 females
- 30-39: 9 males, 10 females
- 40-49: 4 males, 14 females
- 50-59: 8 males, 10 females
- 60-69: 14 males, 20 females
- 70-79: 5 males, 12 females
- 80 plus: 6 males, 5 females
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.