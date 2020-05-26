Covid Update.jpg
A 74-year-old female becane the 10th Covid-19 death in Lamar County, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.

Of the deaths, eight are associated with Paris Health Care Center and two are unrelated, health district director Gina Prestridge said.

Two additional confirmed cases, a 23-year-old female and a 61-year old male bring the total number of cases since testing began in March to 136, seven travel related and 129 community spread..

Forty six positive cases have recovered.

A breakdown by age and gender follows:

  • 10-19: 2 males, 2 female
  • 20-29: 3 males, 11 females
  • 30-39: 9 males, 10 females
  • 40-49: 4 males, 14 females
  • 50-59: 8 males, 10 females
  • 60-69: 14 males, 20 females
  • 70-79: 5 males, 12 females
  • 80 plus: 6 males, 5 females

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

