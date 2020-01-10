Charles Donald Ballard MD, “Don,” of Laramie, Wyoming, who always made us laugh, shared all he had, and deeply loved his family, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020.
He was born to Roy Margel and Barbara Ballard in Paris, Texas.
Don had so many relatives that when asked whom he was talking with on a street corner in Paris, he replied, “I don’t know but I’m related to him somehow.” As was tradition, he loved all things Texas especially the Dallas Cowboys and University of Texas, where he completed undergraduate studies in ’75. Texas Tech School of Medicine rounded out his education when he received his MD in ’81.
His brothers, David and wife, Jan, and Robert and wife, Alta; aunt, Hilda Mallory; uncle, Charles Thompson and wife, Ruth, are among the many kinfolk he leaves behind.
Don’s expertise in emergency medicine spanned 35 years, the last 10 of which were in the ER at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Wyoming. The camaraderie, culture and dedication of everyone at IMH gave Don a feeling of family, and that feeling was deepened by the honor of being medical director for Laramie Fire Dept. EMS for several years. He admired all the men and women who so selflessly gave to their community.
Hiking the Snowys, travel, tennis, gemology, rock hounding, UWYO Football, friend of Bill and Bob, movies, wild socks, science fiction, studying medicine, every Zelda game, competitive sports of all kinds, Don was a fan and a participant in life at large.
Don’s wife, Catie; daughters, Lillian and Justin Fish, Sarah and Eric Becker, Sasha and Ikethia Daniels; and son, Donald Nicholas, are devastated by his death.
We are grateful for all the help these last six years, as Don battled dementia, especially, Hospice of Laramie, Ivinson Medical Group (Dr. Javeed), Chuck Bauer, Sandy and Jim, Julie Duncan and Cavin Hall. Without the help of these and many others, too numerous to name, we never would have been able to keep him at home.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Laramie.
Memorial donations may be made to his name to the Ivinson Memorial Foundation and/or Hospice of Laramie.
Go to montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
