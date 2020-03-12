Lillie Faye Ellis Smith, age 65, of Rowlett, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Lillie was born on Oct. 24, 1954, in Paris, Texas, the daughter of the late J D Ellis and Addie Bell Stephens Ellis, of Direct, Texas.
On May 27, 1978 she married Kenneth Louis Smith, who survives.
She graduated from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas in 1977 and went to work at a company that changed names several times over the years (CLR/FastTax, Thompson, Thompson-Reuters). Even though the names changed, Lillie only worked for one company her entire professional career, working her way up from secretary to vice president due to her tireless work ethic and ability to successfully lead people.
In retirement, Lillie and Ken were able to spend time doing what they loved most, traveling with friends and family and serving the church they loved and of which they were longtime members.
Known for her amazing generosity and propensity to plan any and all events down to the minute, Lillie loved to organize gatherings of friends and family to make sure everyone had great food, fun and fellowship.
In addition to her husband of 41 years, Lillie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Billy Jochen, of Benbrook, Texas; son, Steven Smith, of Dallas, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Jarrod Yzaguirre, of Richardson, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Johnnie and Carl Gaede, of Benbrook, Texas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Craig and Diana Smith, of Fort Worth, Texas.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, at First United Methodist Church-Rowlett, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Lillie’s name to FUMC-Rowlett.
