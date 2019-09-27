United Way

United Way of Lamar County logo

The United Way of Lamar County has raised 37% of its $500,000 goal to fund 25 partner agencies for the coming year.

The nonprofit's executive director, Jenny Wilson, reported this morning at New Hope Center, a partner agency, that United Way has raised $186,901. 

More on this story will be reported in the Sunday edition of The Paris News.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.