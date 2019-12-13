The Holy Cross Episcopal Church Choir presents its annual “Festival of Lessons and Carols” at 4 p.m. Sunday, with organ prelude beginning at 3:45.
The service has been a tradition in the Anglican Church since first presented at King’s College, Cambridge, on Christmas Eve in 1918. Many Episcopal churches in the U.S. have continued the tradition, including Holy Cross in Paris. The program consists of nine scripture lessons, with choral music selected to enhance the readings.
It was established at Holy Cross more than 40 years ago, during the tenure of the late James Thompson, organist and choirmaster. It is the choir’s gift to the church and to the community and everyone is welcome.
This year’s service is under the direction of Holy Cross organist and choir director Jennie Vaughan, and includes guest singers, as well as guest conductor Heather White of Commerce.
The choir will process with the traditional hymn “Once in Royal David’s City” at 4. Readers include choir members, and a blessing by Fr. Craig Reed, Rector of the Church of the Holy Cross.
Musical selections include: “I wonder as I wander,” arranged by John Rutter; “There shall a star come out of Jacob” by Felix Mendelssohn; “O day of peace” (Jerusalem), arranged by Hubert Parry, and carols, “O Come All Ye Faithful,” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” with descants by Sir David Willcocks.
In addition, the choir will sing “Adam lay ybounden” by Boris Ord; “Lo, how a rose e’er blooming” by Michael Praetorius; “The angel Gabriel from heaven came,” harmonized by Edgar Pettman; “Coventry Carol,” arranged by Martin Shaw; “While by my sheep,” arranged by Hugo Junst and “On this day earth shall ring,” harmonized by Gustav Holst. The organ postlude will be the traditional Chorale Prelude on “In Dulci Jubilo” by J. S. Bach.
Guest conductor Heather White is assistant to the director of Choral Studies at Texas A&M-Commerce, where she conducts the Women’s Choir and Chamber Singers. She is a candidate for the Master of Music degree in Choral Conducting. She taught middle school choir in the Liberty-Eylau school district for nine years. She has sung in choirs throughout her public school and college years.
A festive reception hosted by the Women of the Church will follow in the Parish Hall, directly behind (west) the church. Visitors are most welcome. A nursery will be provided for children ages five and under. Holy Cross Episcopal Church is located at 400 S. Church St. in Paris.
