A gun and knife show will be held on July 27 and 28 to benefit the Valley of the Caddo Museum and Cultural Center. The show will be at Love Civic Center in Paris, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
July 27 gun and knife show to benefit Valley of the Caddo Museum
Macon Atkinson
