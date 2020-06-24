Brenda Sue Buck, 76, of Reno, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home while surrounded by family.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Dr. Gary Reed officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Buck, the daughter of Calvin Eugene Monkhouse and Audry Ervin Monkhouse, was born on Feb. 21, 1944, in Red River County, Texas.
Brenda was a Beautician and later worked in home health sitting seven days on and seven days off.
On Aug. 6, 1999, she married William Dan Buck in Clarksville, Texas.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Jimmy Ray Monkhouse.
Survivors include her husband, William; two daughters, Carla Parker and husband, Kevin, of McKinney and Christy Jones, of Denison; two step-daughters, Theresa Barnett and husband, John, of Chicota and Stephanie Landers and husband, Benny, of Paris; a step-son, Dewayne Buck and wife, Amy, of Ventress, Louisiana; grandchildren, Brittany and Tyler Frazier, Lucas Robertson, Bailee Woodby, Alivia Robertson, Macy Woodby, Joe Parker, Zachary Buck, Emily Steel, Alanna Barnett and Jacob Barnett; great-grandchildren, Myles and Nixon Frazier and Braxton Steel; two sisters, Wanda Monkhouse and June Monkhouse; one brother, Doyle Monkhouse; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
