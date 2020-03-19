Marvin Daniel “M.D.” Whittle, 80, of Manchester, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020; Clarksville Funeral Home.
Wenoka Gaines, 57, of San Angelo, formerly, of Lamar County, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
L.B. Cain, 87, of Paris, Texas, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020; Maxey Funeral Home.
Climmie Patton, 61, of Clarksville, Texas, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020; Brownrigg Funeral Home.
