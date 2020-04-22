Betty Lorrine Burford Andrews, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father, free from pain on April 21, 2020.
Family and friends will always remember and cherish Betty’s loving heart, and navigational skills on the highway.
Betty was born to PJ Burford and Catherine Noble Burford in Clarksville, on April 26, 1921.
She attended Clarksville High School and graduated in 1939.
She married the love of her life, B. D. (Burr) Andrews on Feb. 1, 1939. They made their home in Clarksville where they raised two beautiful children, and she ran the Branding Iron Restaurant, The Cotton Burr Western Wear Store and travelled back and forth to Waco to manage the hotel.
Betty was blessed with many talents and gifts, to include being an incredibly talented seamstress. She was a selfless, nurturing mother who lived her life serving and loving others. She was a faithful member of the McKenzie Memorial United Methodist Church and was blessed with great faith. She served in many callings but the one most dear to her was the Positive Regeneration in Developing Economy organization known as PRIDE, where she enjoyed serving as a volunteer. Betty loved her hometown and wanted the town and the people of Clarksville to prosper and take pride in their wonderful city.
Granny, as she was lovingly known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Betty loved her family with all her heart and they adored her. She is survived by son, Sammy Andrews and wife, Jacel; daughter, Vicki Perkins and husband, Aaron; grandchildren, Samuel Andrews, Drew Perkins, James Andrews and wife, Pepper, Menden Perkins and Kolt Perkins and wife, Tierney; and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Burr; her parents; and brother, Jack Burford.
Graveside services for the immediate family will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the PRIDE by mailing them to PO Box 402, Clarksville, TX 75426.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
