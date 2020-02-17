These are the five candidates for the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week award, which is based on performance from the past week. Voting is open on theparisnews.com and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will be announced on Thursday.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 25
Most Popular
Articles
- North Lamar suspends AD Aaron Emeyabbi; names high school assistant principal as interim
- Paris youth minister suspected of child sexual assault found dead
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Lamar County grand jury indicts 16 in February
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- North Lamar athletic director’s contract in limbo
- Permits, customer draw challenge food truck owners in Paris
- Paris youth minister charged with sexual assault
- L. Don Hager
- Lake Ralph Hall gets permit; construction expected in fall
Images
Videos
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Today's Obituaries
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Online Poll
Should schools ditch letter grades?
Some American schools are ditching the letter grade system — that is A through F — in favor of a system where students are either "exceeding, meeting, developing or emerging," according to a recent iHeartRadio-Houston report. Proponents say traditional report cards are ineffective in communicating with parents about where their children are in learning. Opponents say the new system wouldn't tell parents where students need to improve. Should schools ditch the letter grade system?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.