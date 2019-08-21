Lee Roy Browner, 70, of Bonham, formerly of Lamar County, passed away in the early morning hours on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Bonham.
Lee Roy was born on Oct. 20, 1948, in Pattonville, Texas, to Arthur Browner and Johnnie Lee White.
He was a hardworking ranch hand until his health wouldn’t allow him to continue.
Lee Roy is survived by a son, Tyrobia Browner and his wife, Lashanda; brother, Frank Browner (Debra) and Arthur Browner (Dottie). He is also survived by two granddaughters; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Carolyn Browner.
Arrangements are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.