The ebola virus was on everyone’s mind by the end of 2014, and the top story of the year.
Ebola and Texas grabbed international attention in late September of 2014 when a patient who had come from West Africa to visit family members in Dallas was found to have deadly virus. The highly contagious disease had made headlines earlier in the year when several U.S. citizens were brought to the United States for treatment.
In Paris, many people cancelled travel plans to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex out of fear of the disease.
The diagnosed West African man was quarantined and the places he had been to were closed off for decontamination to help prevent the spread of the virus. Locally, Paris Regional Medical Center and local health officials reinforced protocols and held drills on responding to a possible ebola patient. Concerns on ebola continued, and a Paris couple were quarantined on a cruise ship on fears of ebola.
The Campbell’s Soup plant celebrated its 50th year in Paris, taking second place in the top 10 stories of 2014.
More than 100 people joined the company in the celebration. The plant is one of three Campbell production facilities in the United States, employing more than 900 people from Paris and surrounding communities.
Coming in at number 3 on the list, in 2014 the Paris city council passed a citywide smoking ban, with extensive debate on both sides.
Health concerns vs. citizens’ rights took up two months worth of council meetings before a smoking ordinance was passed by Paris City Council on March 24, 2014.
For the fourth top story, two North Lamar High School students were jailed for the murder of Annie Lois Sims, a former North Lamar teacher. Sims was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds a week before Christmas, and her grandson, Christian Sims, and his girlfriend, Ashley Morrison, 17, were charged — and later convicted — in her death.
A one-vehicle wreck in Powderly, killing three Paris teenagers, took the fifth spot in 2014. A 2006 Chevrolet pickup was headed west on FM 906 near Pat Mayse Lake when the truck apparently left the roadway and struck a tree then rolled several times.
Robert Russell, 18 of Paris, was driving, according to DPS reports. He and two passengers, Colbie Miller and Bailee Sims, both 19 of Paris, were killed, while five other passengers were sent to area hospitals for treatment.
The Paris High School Wildcats’s football team had a run at the state title in 2014, making the sixth top story of that year.
The team made it to the third round of the playoffs, the third time in the school’s 106-year history. The team beat Sanger, 28-16, but were taken down by Liberty-Eylau in the next round.
The seventh top story of 2014 is the unsolved murder of Troy Gray Jr., 24, who’s car was found 2014 white Chevrolet Malibu burned April 11, 2014, on County Road 14760. Gray’s body turned up three weeks later in northern Red River County. An autopsy showed the cause of death to be gunshot wounds. The case remains unsolved.
John Ratcliffe upset Ralph Hall in the Republican runoff for Fourth Congressional District, making the eighth top story of 2014.
On May 27, 2014, former U.S. attorney John Ratcliffe, of Heath, ousted incumbent U.S. Rep Ralph Hall, 91 of Rockwall, the oldest member ever to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In a race that brought national attention, Ratcliffe received 53 percent of the vote to Hall’s 47 percent in the runoff. With no Democratic candidate, Hall took his seat in 2015.
For the ninth top story of 2014, the Paris Economic Development Corporation came under fire after then-mayor Dr. A.J. Hashmi received an anonymous letter claiming financial abuses at the economic investment group. The subsequent investigation took several months and led to the resignation of executive director Steve Gilbert.
The number 10 story for 2014 had North Lamar High School band finishing as state runner-up in UIL competition. The band’s show, “Art at the Speed of Life,” took them to the Alamodome on Nov. 3, 2014, in San Antonio, where they came in just behind Argyle High School.
Flooding, murder and gay marriage top 2015
In 2015, the top story came in the form of rain, lots of it, as the Red River Valley received more than 18 inches of rain in the first four months of the year, twice the amount the area normally sees.
Then, on May 5, 2014, more clouds rolled in and the area had more than 12 inches of rain in 26 days, leaving many areas completely flooded. Pat Mayse Lake was three feet higher than usual. By the time the extreme month of weather moved on, Gov. Greg Abbott had declared 70 counties as disaster. Lamar County commissioners estimated damages at $3.7 million.
The number 2 story of the year had wedding bells ringing, with the U.S. Supreme Court announcing June 26, 2014, that same sex marriage is legal in all 50 states. By the time the clerk’s office closed at 5 p.m., three marriage licenses had been issued to same-sex couples.
Also making headlines in 2015, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a public reprimand in September, substantiating 11 complaints against Lamar County 6th District Court Judge Eric Clifford.
In several judicial cases heard in Clifford’s court, the reprimand states the judge made statements about the cases outside of court and had “inappropriate” contact with defendants. Judge Wes Tidwell replaced Clifford in the 2016 election with a win of 69% to Gary Waite’s 28%.
In a continuation of 2014’s top stories, the fourth main headline for 2015 centered on Christian Sim’s trial in the murder of his grandmother, Annie Lois Sims, a North Lamar teacher.
A Lamar County Grand Jury on July 28, 2015, indicted Christian Sims on a first-degree murder charge
The whereabouts of Ali Jo Burress was the fifth top story of 2015. Burress, who had filed a lawsuit against the Paris Police Department claiming her constitutional rights were infringed by a Paris policewoman during a 2013 strip search, went missing on June 29, 2015.
She called 911 to report she had run off the road and then lost contact with 911. Deputies found her car about 10:30 a.m. the day she disappeared in southern Lamar County near the Sulphur River in the vicinity of CR 14760 and CR 14860 off Texas 19/24.
On Sept. 21, 2015, a Texas Trooper shot and killed a man near Paris Regional Medical Center, making the sixth top story of 2015.
The shooting followed a physical altercation outside the hospital after Trooper Tim Keele noticed a man sitting on a concrete barrier on Loop 286 near the hospital about 7:30 p.m. After chasing the man across a parking lot and onto a grassy area on the west side of PRMC, the officer is reported to have deployed his Taser, which had no effect on the suspect, according to Department of Public Safety information officer Mark Tackett.
For the seventh top story of 2015, public outcry at successive meetings prompted Paris City Council to stop a company from locating a recycling business on the 4200 block of Lamar Avenue.
Recyclers Depot, owned and operated by Adam and Ben Glick of Tri-State Iron & Metal Co. of Texarkana, originally planned to locate next to Morningside. The city hired Messer Municipal Law Firm in September to assist City Attorney Kent McIlyar in responding to a lawsuit brought by Recyclers Depot.
A site plan for a Recyclers Depot facility within the city limits of Reno was approved in October 2015 by the Reno City Council.
In July 2015, international grocer ALDI opened its doors in Paris Towne Center, the eighth top story of 2015.
The nearly 22,000-square-feet store replaced space formerly held by Hastings Entertainment, which had been vacant since the book and movie retailer closed its doors in June 2013.
Paris Life celebrated it’s one-year anniversary, the ninth top story of 2015.
The magazine released a September anniversary edition to emphasize the best of what it means to live, work and play in Paris and Northeast Texas.
The number 10 story for 2015 had Paris Regional Medical Center announce its planned expansion of the hospital’s north campus.
The announcement was for the Paris Regional Medical Pavilion — a two-story, 40,000-square-foot medical office building, with an estimated cost of about $10 million.
