Thelma Grace Chilless was born to Edgar and Zella Leddy on Sept. 30, 1935, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She left this life on July 6, 2019, in Paris, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Nadine Norton and her husband, Bill Chilless.
She leaves behind a brother, Martin Leddy, of Houston, Texas; three children, Linda McVicar, of Lompoc, California, Carol Pillars, of Bonham, Texas, and Clyde Tallman, of San Bernardino, California; grandchildren, Stephanie Ham, of Chico, California, Kim Thomas, of Eagle River, Alaska, Brian McVicar, of Lompoc, California, Kyle McVicar, of Magalia, California, Bruce Pillars, of Soper, Oklahoma, Greg Pillars, of Sallisaw, Oklahoma and Ross Pillars, of Paris, Texas; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their families.
Thelma was a dedicated member of Church of the Holy Cross, in Paris, Texas. She loved singing in and listening to the choir. She was also an avid quilter and loved to read.
A Memorial service for Thelma is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Church of the Holy Cross, 322 S. Church Street, Paris, Texas. Services are under the direction of Roden Pryor Funeral Directors.
The family requests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or to the Lupus Society at lupus.org.
