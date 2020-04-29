Charles David Slayden went to his eternal home to live in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on April 28, 2020.
Charles was born in Roxton, Texas on Sept. 3,1932 to Eldon and Hassie Slayden. One of 13 children.
Charles completed school through the 8th grade and then left to help with the family farm and family filling station. In 1961, Charles joined Campbell’s Soup Company, where he served faithfully for 28 years.
Charles was a quiet, soft spoken man who loved his family and friends deeply. You could often find him going out of his way to help others in need.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Slayden.
He is survived by his children, Paul and Janet Slayden, of San Antonio, Lori and David Holy, of Dallas, Mark Carr, of Pittsburgh, Billy Robinson, of Paris and Chad and Cindy Robinson, of Paris; as well as 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Restland Cemetery, in Roxton, Texas, with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Billings, Runt Dill, Bill Slayden, Jimmy Slayden and Thomas Roach.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Legend Healthcare, Dr. Stephen Burns, Dr. Arthur Tijerina, and their staff, for the excellent care given to Charles.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southside Baptist Church in Charles’ memory.
Services are under the direction of the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
