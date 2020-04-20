Lamar County Junior Livestock Show exhibitors who need assistance in selling their market animal should contact Prairiland agriculture teacher Josh Stapleton immediately.
The Junior Livestock Board made the decision to cancel the show scheduled May 6-8 permanently following school closure for the remainder of the year.
“Efforts are being made at this time to find floor buyers for projects of those who choose not to harvest their own animals,” Stapleton said. “I hope to have information by the middle of the week.”
Those needing help should email Stapleton at jstapleton@prairiland.net immediately, according to the livestock board member.
Students wishing to harvest their own animals should contact a processor as soon as possible, Stapleton said.
Those who choose Detroit Processing Plant should let the plant know it is a Lamar County show animal, Stapleton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.