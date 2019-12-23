DEC. 20 to DEC. 23
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
8:30 to 9:37 a.m., 383 CR 33820.
1:51 to 2 p.m., 2875 Kessler Drive.
First Responder - Paris
10:16 to 10:38 a.m., NE 25th Street.
10:52 to 11:09 a.m., 729 NE 10th St.
3:09 to 3:25 p.m., 3580 Lamar Ave.
3:44 to 4:32 p.m., 1400 W Washington St.
4:24 to 4:29 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
4:53 to 5:19 p.m., 729 NE 10th St.
5:12 to 5:35 p.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
1:14 to 1:40 a.m., 924 SE 23rd St.
5:36 to 5:49 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
7:10 to 7:26 a.m., 520 SE 8th St.
7:31 to 7:49 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
9:26 to 9:58 a.m., 150 SE 47th St.
9:27 to 9:32 a.m., 214 NE 28th St.
9:49 to 10:23 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:31 to 10:47 a.m., West Washington Street.
1:22 to 2:29 p.m., 214 S Pecan St.
2:16 to 2:45 p.m., 516 NW 4th St.
2:41 to 2:45 p.m., 214 NE 28th St.
3:03 to 3:19 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
7:29 to 7:40 p.m., 3475 Vagas Drive.
8:43 to 9:06 p.m., 1619 Pine Bluff St.
7:26 to 7:44 a.m., 150 SE 47th St.
10:46 to 10:49 a.m., 3855
Lamar Ave.
12:08 to 12:25 p.m., 420 Grand Ave.
2:07 to 2:21 p.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.
4:32 to 4:52 p.m., 942 SE 23rd St.
4:43 to 5:21 p.m., 50 NW 23rd St.
6:02 to 6:27 p.m., 4235 SE Loop 286.
12:51 to 1:05 a.m., 730 SE 39th St.
Vehicle Crash With Injury
1:01 to 1:24 p.m., 3905 Lamar Ave.
2:19 to 2:52 p.m., 1616 Highway 271 South.
7:53 to 8:13 p.m., 5 East Plaza.
8 to 8:29 p.m., 1100 W Front St.
5:31 to 5:46 p.m., 1600 CR 24800.
Haz-Mat Incident
5:45 to 6:05 a.m., 3070 NE Loop 286.
Public Service
1:36 to 2:07 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
6:02 to 6:17 p.m., 3050 NE Loop 286.
11:35 to 11:45 p.m., 500 NW 4th St.
8:35 to 9:57 p.m., 2675 SE 41st St.
10:52 to 11:06 p.m., 3060 E Houston St.
