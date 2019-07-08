The North Lamar High School Band drum majors Stoney Shelton, Christi Miles and Bonnie Dong attended the SASI drum major camp at University of North Texas on June 19-22.
"This is one of the best drum major camps in the country,” Associate Band Director Jason R. Smith said. “Some of the best bands and schools in the country attend this camp."
SASI is an organizational improvement group dedicated to developing student leaders. The camp provides drum majors with conducting, teaching and leadership development.
Upon completion of the four-day camp, instructors awarded Shelton the John Wooden Award for his display of leadership and character during the camp.
“This is the highest most distinguished award given at the camp. It is named after Dr. John Wooden, UCLA’s legendary basketball coach,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.