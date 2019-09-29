SEP. 27 to SEP. 28
Paris Police Department
Brendan Shane Flowers, 21: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, capias pro fine/no driver’s license (when unlicensed), motion to revoke/tamper/fabricate with physical evidence.
Dearius Grigsby Hawthorne, 26: Violation of parole.
Brittany Michelle Sessums, 23: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Dominick Maxwell Trigg, 29: Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felonies, aggravated robbery (two counts), possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Kai J. Drayton, 24: Not secured by a seatbelt-passenger.
Quenetta Rosa Williams, 39: District court commit/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penaglty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Devonta Quashaun Brown, 24: District court commit/unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility, bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Desiree DeShaun Roberts, 27: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
