Good morning, Red River Valley!
Are you ready for some rain? Chances are good we'll get some as a weak cold front moves into the plains. We've got a 40% chance across the region for rain, mainly before 8 a.m., with chances increasing to 50% for Red River and Choctaw counties. Severe weather is not expected, but storms that form may be capable of producing gusty downburst winds, meteorologists said.
Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 87. Winds will be from the south at about 5 to 10 mph, and the low tonight will be around 72.
On the extended forecast, it looks like we'll dry out again before rain chances return Friday.
It might be a Monday, but if you decide to make it a great day, then it will be. Have a great Monday!
