Rain chances will dwindle today as better moisture gets pushed farther eastward. There could be some isolated showers mainly across our eastern counties this morning, otherwise skies will become mostly sunny with temperatures climbing back into the mid 90s. Heat index values will range between 100-104 degrees this afternoon.
Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Rain chances will dwindle today as better moisture gets pushed farther eastward, but a 20% chance for showers will linger through the day over the Red River Valley. We'll see that fall away as the clouds part to leave us a partly sunny day with a high near 90. Winds will come from the south at 5 to 10 mph, and that could push the heat index value to between 100 and 104 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear, but humid with lows in the mid-70s.

Expect a humid Thursday as well. The day will be sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values could get as high as 108 in the afternoon, and with Friday repeating the forecast, heat index values could be up to 109. Both Thursday and Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the middle 70s.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

Hot and dry weather will continue into the weekend, with triple- digit high temperatures expected region wide. Heat index values will be over 105 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in shaded areas if you're outdoors!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

