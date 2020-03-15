Sara Alicia Gutierrez, 70, of Paris Texas, was called home on March 10, 2020.
Her celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Beto Prado officiating.
Sara was born on Nov. 23, 1949, in Moline, Illinois, to Santiago and Juana Olivia. She married Ricardo Gutierrez on Dec. 2, 1967. They had 10 children together, including Christina Correa and husband, Jesus; Ricardo Gutierrez Jr., and wife, Elvira; Raquel Dorantes and husband, Jose; Sandra Luz Montesinos and husband, Jose Alejandro; Teresa Diaz and husband, Isidro; Norma Alica Ovieda and husband, Abram; and Lisa Martin and husband, Oscar. She was preceded in death by her beloved triplets, Paul, Roberto and Raquel Gutierrez.
She became widowed in August 2007.
Sara was a grandmother to 28 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, who she loved all dearly. Her legacy will be her courage and her strength that she instilled in us all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to help the cost of memorial services.
Arrangements are by Maxey Funeral Home.
