Rebecca Boatwright, of the Jennings Community, Lamar County, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 18, 2020.
Rebecca was born in Paris, Texas, to Robert and Norma Renfro on June 7, 1967.
She met the love of her life, Shane Boatwright, in 1991. On July 17, 1992, after being married at the family home in Jennings, the two began a journey that would last the next 28 years. In good times and bad, the two were always there for each other. The two could rarely be found very far apart.
Let it be said that Rebecca was a natural country girl. She loved working with cattle and sheep, being outside and enjoying the freedom of her home in the country. In years past, she enjoyed her share of frog gigging and fishing. She never minded getting her hands dirty. She would occasionally manage to stick a tractor in the mud, but was always a great help-mate to her husband, Shane, when he managed to make the same mistake. Rebecca was always ready to do whatever was needed to keep their small cattle operation running smoothly.
Rebecca was always there to support her husband in his law enforcement career. In the beginning, Rebecca had no plans to marry a police officer; she quite frankly told him so. However, in the end she took a chance on Shane, probably many, many times much to her chagrin. Rebecca was no stranger to her husband working odd-hours and having important plans change abruptly when the phone or pager went off. Rebecca always made sure Shane had what he needed to be safe and able to perform his duties. Rebecca was Shane’s friend, confidant and most of all, she always had his “six.”
Rebecca was a conservative and a proud member of the National Rifle Association. As an American, Rebecca was thankful for our freedoms and never missed an opportunity to exercise her right to vote in defense of those rights. Rebecca was an honest, trustworthy person who would never betray confidence.
Rebecca developed a relationship with her Lord Jesus Christ when she received him as her personal savior at a young age during a service at Ramseur Baptist Church. Rebecca made it a point to read her Bible each morning before beginning her day. Rebecca’s growing, maturing, relationship with Christ would serve her well during her walk through life, especially as she fought her toughest battle near the end of her earthly journey.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Shane Boatwright; her mother, Norma Renfro; her mother-in-law, Nancy Boatwright Bonds; and a great many nephews; great-nephews; and a niece. She is also survived by two sisters, Robbie Salmon and Roxanne Renfro. She is also survived by a very dear friend, who she considered a brother, Jim Hadley.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Renee’ Renfro and Tracy Allen.
At Rebecca’s request, a private graveside service was held at sunset for family at Providence Cemetery on the evening of Jan. 20, 2020, with Brother Henry Blackmon. of East Post Oak Baptist Church officiating. Bright-Holland Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
