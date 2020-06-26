Good morning, Red River Valley!
With the Saharan dust reaching peak in this region today, hazy skies will be at their worst, according to the National Weather Service. With an upper level high in place, the threat for rain has dried up, so the dust should stay in the atmosphere as it passes us by.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 90. Winds will be from the south southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Be aware, it is likely to feel quite muggy today thanks to ample moisture in the atmosphere. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 74. Expect the gusty winds to continue as well.
Rain chances return Sunday, giving us a 30% chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 89. Heat index values will make it feel like it's about 97 degrees, so keep that in mind if you plan to be outside. Gusty winds from the south also will continue.
The 30% rain chance will persist through the overnight hours for a mostly cloudy, 75 degree night. South winds may pick up a bit with gusts to 25 mph.
The work week will begin with low rain chances that may hang around through week's end.
Enjoy your weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.