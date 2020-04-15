Johnie Mack Douglas, 92, of Powderly, Texas and longtime resident of Hugo, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Long Cemetery Pavilion, in Powderly, Texas, with Bro. Dub Erisman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnie and Ruby’s home in Powderly. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Johnie was a member of Westwood Church of Christ and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force retiring as a sergeant.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karyn Douglas Erisman; his parents, Walter and Ellie Douglas; a brother, Scott Douglas; and sisters, Louise Day and Helen Exum.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruby Bullard Douglas; four children, Wayne and Pat Borland-Douglas, of South Haven, Mississippi, Debra and Larry Kersh, of Hugo, Oklahoma, Craig and Wendy Douglas, of Powderly, Texas and Donna and Keith Carpenter, of Hugo, Oklahoma; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Robert (RL) Douglas, of Powderly, Texas and Joe (JC) Douglas, of Sulphur Springs, Texas; one sister, Polly Morris, of Powderly, Texas; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom he loved dearly.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Zac Erisman, Cole Erisman, John Michael Carpenter, Jacob Watson and Zachary Watson.
The family wants to thank all the staff from Waterford Hospice for all the kindness shown to our Daddy during his last days here on Earth. We also want to thank the staff of Guardian Home Health for all that you did for Daddy.
Online condolences may be made to the Douglas family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
