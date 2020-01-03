Good morning, Red River Valley!
In the wake of Thursday's upper low that helped keep clouds in the sky, a surface low will cross the region, eventually dragging a cold front from the Pacific through North Texas, according to the National Weather Service. In lay terms, we're going to see a slow clearing of clouds for a run of sunnier, seasonal days.
There is a slight chance, 20%, for drizzle or showers before noon. The day will remain somewhat to mostly cloudy as the high reaches about 53 degrees. Winds will come from the north northwest at 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20. By tonight, the skies will have cleared and we'll lose plenty of daytime heat as the low falls to around 36.
The main pattern for Saturday through Wednesday will be sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s during the day and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
So there you have it - sun will definitely come out. Most likely tomorrow. Have a great Friday!
