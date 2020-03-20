Junior Mae Thompson, 90, of Powderly, entered eternal rest on March 17, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Luke Baptist Church. The Rev. Billy Wayne Rucker will serve as eulogist. The Rev. Aron Jenkins pastor and officiant.
