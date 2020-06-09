A video surfaced on social media Monday with the claim a Paris Police Department officer used excessive force in making an arrest late Sunday afternoon.
“We were made aware of the situation by an open records request with some kind of question about what kind of force the officer used,” Police Chief Bob Hundley said. “We are going to look into it and see if we can find out what actually took place because I know what he is shown doing in the video is to policy.”
Hundley identified K-9 officer Jeff Padier as the officer holding a Taser and making the arrest at 5:06 p.m. Sunday of 48-year-old Jackie Edward Vanderburg Jr. of Lamar County. Vanderburg is charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence, according to police records.
The question remains as to what occurred before a bystander began filming as the video claims the officer used excessive force, Hundley said.
“We will be looking into what took place before the video,” Hundley said. “We will try to locate the person who took the video, and see if he will come forward.”
Padier did not have his body camera activated, Hundley confirmed. The chief also confirmed that Padier is not on administrative leave.
According to police reports, Padier saw a pedestrian almost struck by a passing vehicle as he crossed the 100 block of Pine Bluff Street without using a crosswalk. The pedestrian, identified as Vanderburg, attempted to destroy a small baggie believed to be synthetic marijuana and then resisted arrest, the report states.
The Paris News has submitted an open records request for the results of the investigation when completed.
