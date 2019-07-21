Downtown business owner and civic leader Glee Emmite has been nominated by Paris Main Street for the Downtowner of the Year award presented by the Texas Downtown Association, according to Paris Main Street director Cheri Bedford. The winner will be announced in October at the Texas Downtown Association Conference in Georgetown.
“Nominating Glee for Texas Downtowner was a no brainer,” Bedford said, noting she has been on the Main Street Advisory board for the past five years, serving as board chairman for two years. Emmite also has served on the Historic Preservation Commission and acted as a liaison for the Main Street program.
“Her passion for downtown shows.” Bedford said.
She can be found making popcorn at Movies in the Park, serving ice cream at the Paris Downtown Association social and hosting the Main Street board tent at the Festival of Pumpkins, Bedford said. In addition, she serves on multiple Main Street committees, chairing the design committee and volunteering for the promotion committee.
Emmite also has worked closely with Bedford and the city engineer to develop a map of downtown with events and a directory of businesses. Maps are distributed to visitors by the Lamar Chamber of Commerce. An interactive online version can be accessed at http://zwgeb.qr.ai.
In addition to her volunteer work, Emmite has a consignment presence inside Olive Paris, 115 S. Main St., where she features all things Paris including T-shirts, caps, Eiffel Tower replicas and more. She has recently purchased a downtown building, 127 Lamar Ave., home to Street Eats and in a few months will be featuring an Airbnb on the upper floor.
She has authored a book, featuring the 1911 Paris Progressive Club promotional booklet, one of the earliest pieces of swag known to promote Paris, Texas.
“The book captures the optimism of growing the town of Paris by the citizens and town leaders at that time,” Bedford said.
