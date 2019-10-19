Good morning, Red River Valley!
Sunshine, dry air and the right atmospheric conditions will help boost today's temperatures, according to the National Weather Service, despite typically cooler winds coming from the northwest.
Expect a mostly sunny, 78-degree day with a slight breeze of 5 to 10 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 53, leading us into a sunny Sunday with a high near 83 as winds transition from the north to the south. Storm chances return Sunday night, now 80% for the region, before trailing off Monday morning.
What are you waiting on? It's going to be a beautiful Saturday. Go make it your best one yet!
