A 3-year-old class has been added to the pre-k and kindergarten registration at North Lamar ISD for the 2020-21 school year.
Aaron Parker Elementary in Powderly is adding a 3-year old class along with the 4-year-old pre-k and kindergarten classes. Higgins Elementary in Paris will house the 4-year-old pre-k and kindergarten classes. Both campuses have full-day pre-kindergarten classes.
Applications may be found on the North Lamar’s At-Home Learning page at northlamar.net/page/NL_at_home_learning or on North Lamar’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Options for submitting applications are:
1. Download and fill out the application digitally then attach it in an email to either Higgins Principal Lori Malone at lmalone@northlamar.net or Parker Principal Kristin Hughes at khughes@northlamar.net.
2. Mail it to: Higgins Elementary or Aaron Parker Elementary at 3130 N. Main Street, Paris, Texas 75460.
Students entering kindergarten in the fall must be five years old on or before Sept. 1.
Students entering North Lamar’s full-day pre-kindergarten program must be 3 or 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, and must qualify for one of the following: be an English Language Learner; meet income qualifications; be homeless; be of a military family; be in foster care; or be a child of a Star of Texas Award recipient.
