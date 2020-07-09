In the worst report day since the coronavirus pandemic struck Lamar County, the local heath district is reporting the death of a 75-year-old male and 24 new Covid-19 cases.
The death brings the total count to 14 and new cases push the confirmed case report to 377 since reporting began in March, according to the Paris/Lamar County Health District.
Of the new positives, 14 are females ages 18, 24, 25, 26,29, 33, 33, 33, 38,48, 55,, 59 65 and 81 and 10 are males, ages 20, 21,27,27,40, 46, 51, 51, 54, and 57.
As of today, 250 positives have recovered and there are 123 active cases, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
Prestridge issued the following advisory.
"The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus.
Individuals may not be in a group larger than 10 individuals (including those within the individual’s household). Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household. Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects.
A breakdown of total cases by age and gender follows.
0-9 2 male 1 female
10-19 6 male 11 female
20-29- 33 male 51 females
30-39- 29 males 39 females
40-49 13 male 34 females
50-59 31 males 35 females
60-69 23 males 26 females
70-79 10 males 20 females
80 + 7 males 7 females
