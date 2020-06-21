The Deport City Council will host a public hearing regarding a grant for opportunities for downtown revitalization and infrastructure on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
There will also be discussion on hiring a grant administrator.
Consideration on the disposal and/or auction of public properties such as the Dump Truck and an oil reservoir will also be done at the meeting.
The meeting will take place at the Deport American Legion Post 199 at 124 Monroe St. in Deport.
