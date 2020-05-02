The Fannin County Grand Jury returned 76 true bills or indictments when it met April 23. Adhering to social distancing guidelines, the jury considered cases mostly consisting of possession charges and property theft.
However, there were other cases leading the list such as Micah Ray Allen, 44 of Garland, who is charged with fraud, possession of identifying information, three counts of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, one count of theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000, theft of a firearm and burglary of a building. He faces up to life in prison and a $10,000 fine for each offense.
Brandon Heath Norris, 41 of Telephone, is charged with one count of burglary of a habitation, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 and failure to register as sex offender. He faces two life sentences.
Jeffrey Don Bryant, 51 of Bells, is charged with hindering secured creditors of between $2,500 and $30,000. He faces two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
Other indictments include the following:
Kelvin Lee Anderson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ruby Pauline Anderton, criminal child neglect and abandonment.
Tyler Travon Bennett, two counts of manufacturing and delivering between one and four grams of a controlled substance.
Kraig Alec Benson, two counts of delivery of maijuana greater than five pounds but less than 50 pounds.
Christopher Dale Booth, sexual assault.
Troy Anthony Bradley, assault of a family member or household member with a previous conviction.
Jeromie Eric Broadway, faces one count of fraud with possession of identifying information and one third degree felony of forgery.
Clifford Tamirr Bullock III, delivery of marijuana greater than ¼ ounces less than five pounds.
Blake Cole Caphart, two counts of theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Gordon Alan Carr, possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.
Jessie Don Clark, possession of a controlled substance greater than one gram.
Ashton Blaze Dickinson, possession of a controlled substance greater than one gram but less than four grams.
David Lee Eacret, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Tammy Renee Erwin, two counts of forgery of financial instruments.
Wyatt Tenison Fannin, one count possession of controlled substance less than one gram and one count delivery of controlled substance greater than one gram but less than four grams.
David William Fogleman, injury of a child, elderly or disabled with reckless bodily injury.
Nancy Kay Fogleman, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.
Gabriel Wayne Galban, driving while intoxicated.
Julio Garcia III, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Roman Andrew Garrison, two counts of possession of a controlled substance greater than one gram but less than four grams.
Marcus Dale Garvin, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Albert Cruz Garza, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Trystan Gonzales, sexual assault of a child.
Angela Gonzalez, one count of forgery and one count of fraud with possession of identifying items.
Cory Duane Goode, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Carlton Adair Gosset, one count of possession of a controlled substance greater than one gram but less than 400 grams and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Chassidy Jane Hassell, possession of controlled substance less than one gram.
Katrina Leshai Hendrix, violation of civil rights of a person in custody, sexual.
Don Michael Herman, possession of controlled substance less than one gram.
Phillip Houser, two counts of possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams but less than 200 grams and one count of possession of a controlled substance greater than one gram but less than four grams.
Terrence Ramone Hubbard, two counts of fraud and one count of forgery.
Ava Nance Jarratt, abandoning and endangering a child.
Bradley Scott Keene, credit or debit card abuse.
Kyle Wayne Kelsey, theft of property less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
Sean Christopher Lickman, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Daryl Ray Loftice, theft of property less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
Jimmie Ray Monday, assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
Kelvin Marcus Murphy, theft of livestock less than $150,000.
Marc Jeffrey Musser, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Danny Gene Prater, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Justin Curtis Reimer, possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams but less than 400 grams.
Gary Michael Robinson, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Donnie Lee Scraper, evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction.
Trent Aaron Selvage, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Robert Glenn Shearin III, accident involving injury.
Jessie Dale Starnes, sexual indecency of a child.
Cody Dale Story, theft of service greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Michael Quinn Titsworth, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Zoey Sharron Trejo, arson with intent to damage a habitat or place of worship.
Christopher L. Voris, assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
Christopher Wrinkle, evading arrest with a vehicle.
