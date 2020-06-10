SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery in September 2019.
Tyreese Tupac Shakur Williams, 21, of Sulphur Springs was one of five men who entered a home brandishing firearms in the 600 block of Lee Street. The other four men were apprehended and remain in custody at the Hopkins County jail.
“We obtained the warrants shortly after the incident,” Detective Sgt. David Gilmore told the News-Telegram. “He’s been on the run ever since.”
Williams is wanted on two first-degree felony counts of aggravated robbery and one first-degree felony count of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. He has family in the Paris and Clarksville areas (Lamar and Red River Counties) and possibly in Oklahoma. He is considered to be armed and dangerous, and he may have changed his appearance since last fall.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gilmore with the SSPD at 903-885-7602, the Hopkins County Sheriff at 903-438-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Williams’s arrest.
“He’s a dangerous guy, and we need to get him off the streets,” Gilmore said.
