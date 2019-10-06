Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election which democrats believed would never happen. Congressman John Lewis called Trump’s victory illegitimate because of alleged Russian interference.
Lewis was joined by Jerry Nadler, Ted Lieu, Joaquin Castro, Karen Bass, Steve Cohen, Pramila Jayapal, and others in a boycott of Trump’s inauguration. All except Lewis were members of the House Judiciary committee’s Mueller hearing circus; where they attempted to have Mueller, who’s report already found no collusion, give them testimony of obstruction. In the end, Mueller found no evidence of collusion, and he testified that his investigation was never obstructed in any way. So much for collusion and obstruction as grounds for impeachment. The vitriol hate of Trump, which brought them this far could not be extinguished. They had to find another way, in the words of Maxine Waters, to “take him out.”
Al Green (D-TX) stated “Trump must be impeached because if not, I fear he will be reelected.”
Resistance Democrats have pushed for impeachment since the day Trump was elected. The Democrats simply refuse to accept the fact that they lost the 2016 election. They continue to try and delegitimize the 2016 election results and create a large cloud of suspicion to negatively impact Trump’s 2020 reelection.
Adam Schiff said for two years he had definitive proof of Trump Russian collusion. He never produced the evidence. He lied. He continued to lie, calling it “parody” as he presented false statements as fact in his opening comments of the intelligence committee. He claimed no prior contact with the “whistleblower” but even the NY Times reported this was a lie.
Why won’t Pelosi take a vote in the house for formal impeachment hearings? Because there’s no impeachable offense. It’s not really about impeachment. It’s about trying to confuse voters and smear President Trump.
